BCC, DSU launches second cycle of bachelor’s programme

BCC, DSU launches second cycle of bachelor’s programme
The programme is preparing to take in its second cohort of students this August.

Rosemary Forde

June 26, 2024 01:00 PM ET

Another 60 Barbadian students will get the chance to study with the prestigious Delaware State University (DSU) through its ongoing partnership with the Barbados Community College (BCC). 

Successful applicants will be able to earn a DSU-accredited bachelor’s degree in either Mathematics or Agricultural Science in four years or less of full-time study. Additionally, the programme will be funded and delivered at no cost to students, except for the minimal registration fees at the BCC.

The BCC-DSU programme will be delivered in a hybrid format, physically at BCC and online.

Entry Requirements

Who can apply?

Students up to the age of 35Current applicants for the BCC’s various science programmesCurrent applicants for the lower 6th yearStudents who have already completed the 1st year of the associate degreeStudents who have already completed the lower 6th year Students at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of TechnologyInterested persons from Agricultural organizations

For applicants possessing CSEC results:

For Mathematics: A minimum requirement of five (5) CSEC subjects or the equivalent, including Mathematics and English.For the Agriculture Programme: A minimum of four (4) CSEC subjects or the equivalent, including Mathematics, English, and a science subject.

How to apply:

Click on the link below:

https://forms.gle/amyopaWdy3DqbXnh6

Applications close on July 8, 2024.

(GIS).

