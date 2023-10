The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Evening classes for today, Monday, October 2, 2023 at the Barbados Community College (BCC) have been suspended due to the inclement weather.

According to the press release from BCC, “There will be no face-to-face classes today Monday. Where possible, classes are being conducted online.”

Public Relations Specialist Lisa Broomes confirmed, “This is across all departments and for full-time and part-time students.”

Normal operations are expected to resume tomorrow, Tuesday, October 3, 2023.