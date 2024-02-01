BCC: Beware of fake social media posts Loop Barbados

The Barbados Community College (BCC) is urging persons to beware of social media posts offering free courses to the public.

The fake posts published on Instagram and Facebook, bear the logo and name of the College and offer prospective students free courses, certification, and equipment.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 31, the BCC advised to public to disregard these posts saying:

“Please be advised that the BCC is in no way associated with these posts, nor has the college give any entity permission to offer or administer courses on it’s behalf. The BCC has also not given the entities responsible for these posts permission to use it’s name, logo, or likeness.”

“We are therefore advising the public to disregard any offers for courses being made on these or similar posts.”

Persons are encouraged to visit the BCC’s official website and social media pages for more information on courses offered by the institution.

“Opportunities for studies at the BCC will continue to be offered on it’s official website and social media pages, and where applicable, through other official partner organisations, such as the Barbados Government Information Service.”

The BCC’s official website and social media pages are listed below:

Website: www.bcc.edu.bb

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/connectwithbcc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/barbadosbcc