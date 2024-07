The Barbados Community College (BCC) is advising members of the public that the payment deadline for applications for the academic year beginning August 2024 is next week.

Persons are advised that application fees must be paid directly to the Accounts Department of the BCC by Tuesday, July 9, before 2:30pm, at “Eyrie”, Howells Cross Road, St Michael.

Members of the public are further advised that payments made after the above-mentioned date and time will not be processed.

(GIS).