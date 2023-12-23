BCC announces STEM scholarship Loop Barbados

Barbados Community College (BCC) will be introducing a BBD $10,000 scholarship for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates.

Principal Annette Alleyne, announced the creation of the STEM scholarship at the College’s 55th anniversary gala held at the Ilaro Court on Friday, December 15. She also revealed that one of the campus’ buildings will be renamed in honour of two former members of the BCC Board of Management.

“We will be establishing the Gladstone Best Memorial STEM Scholarship where $10,000 will be awarded to the most outstanding graduating student in the STEM area in honour of former Principal Dr Gladstone Best. In this initiative, we are partnering with Phillips Pharmacy that will contribute 50 per cent of the funding for that scholarship and I want to thank the young entrepreneur Kayla Philips for her support of this initiative.

The Resource Centre at the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute will be renamed after Mrs. Bernice Critchlow-Earle, former Director of the Institute, in recognition of her contribution to the hospitality sector,” she revealed.

During her brief address, Alleyne paid homage to the institution’s forerunners saying: “We acknowledge that we would not be here at this stage, if it were not for those brave, passionate, forward-thinking individuals who conceptualised and laid the foundation of this great institution we call the Barbados Community College.”

She went on to commend the contributions made by the students, staff, Board of Management and other stakeholders.

“We recognise that any achievements, any accolades, any favour we may have is a result of not just one or a few individuals, but of the collective… working together for one common purpose – to serve,” the BCC principal stated.

The function was attended by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Member of Parliament Edmund Hinkson and BCC’s Chairman of the Board of Management Dr Allyson Leacock.

After a sumptuous traditional Christmas spread, catered by award-winning Caribbean celebrity chef Adrian Cumberbatch, a number of individuals who retired in 2023 were highlighted for their outstanding contributions to the success of the college. These past employees occupied posts throughout the college from clerk typist to security and housekeeping duties.

Those present to receive their awards on the night included Malcolm Knight, Angela Skeete, Janice Beckles, Denzel Jackman, John Hinds, Mary Blackman, Trevor Headley, Dr Shurland Kellman and Marcia Oxley.

After the formal presentation, staff and guests enjoyed live performances from some of the crème de la crème of the local entertainment scene including Biggie Irie, TC, Edwin Yearwood, Gabby and Red Plastic Bag. They were ably backed by the BCC Alumni band.