BCC alumni donate books to library Loop Barbados

Three alumni of the Barbados Community College have presented gifts to the College, as it marks its 55th anniversary of existence this year. These gifts came in the form of copies of their recent publications.

College Librarian Jillian Husbands and Jeneise Fraser-Derrell, Librarian in the resource centre at the BCC’s Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute were on hand to accept the books, while some students witnessed the presentation.

Ian Carrington presented copies of An Unexpected Challenge: My Battle With Cancer. In this book, he shares his experience of falling seriously ill while far away from home pursuing graduate studies at a university in the United Kingdom. He said, “My love of literature started at the College. That is a reflection of the staff at the time. The effort and energy they put into us and excited us about that. Whatever I have achieved in writing this book is due in large measure to the start I got at the College.”

Dr Hazel Lindo-Carrington’s offering is Simply Teacher, the remarkable story of educator Dame Avisene Carrington, who turned 105 years old on September 17, 2023. She said “Like my mother-in-law, I chose education. I am very proud to be able to come back and make a contribution to the library.”

Dr Sharon Marshall presented copies of Journeys: Around the World for Love and Money, which chronicles her global travels as a flight attendant, journalist, corporate communicator, and explorer.

Husbands described the gifts as “timely” and thanked the alumni authors for sharing their ideas and experiences through their work.

“I’m sure all readers of these publications will benefit greatly. Reading and expression of ideas is more important now than ever, with increasing misinformation and its associated challenges,” said the college librarian.

Alumni are planning another event to celebrate the College next month. The class which entered in October 1973 is organizing a 50th anniversary reunion. Dr Marshall explained that, “While we’re leading the planning, we want to invite everyone who is a friend of the College, staff, and former students. We want it to be an occasion that celebrates and honours the Barbados Community College as it marks its 55th anniversary.”

The reunion will be held on October 14 at the PomMarine Hotel, Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute.