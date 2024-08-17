BCC accepting copies of qualifications next week

·6 min read
BCC accepting copies of qualifications next week
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Prospective students advised to submit copies of their qualifications in order to complete the application process.

Rosemary Forde

1 hrs ago

The Barbados Community College (BCC) is advising prospective students that they should take copies of their qualifications to the Student Affairs Office at the College at “Eyrie”, Howell’s Cross Road, St Michael this week, in order to complete the application process.

Persons can visit BCC on any of the following days: 

Wednesday, August 21Thursday, August 22Friday, August 23

Applicants can do so between 9:00 am to 2:30 pm on each day.

According to the BCC, all CSEC or other examination results must be printed and produced for verification (current year and previous year(s).

Examination results must have the name of the applicant visible and all outstanding documents, not submitted with the online application, must be produced at the time.

Students are also reminded that the application fee must be paid in order for their application to be considered.

Persons are further advised that only the applicant or his/her parent/guardian will be allowed on the campus.

(GIS).

