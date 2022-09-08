BBC cancels scheduled TV programming following Queen’s health report Loop Barbados

BBC has cancelled its scheduled programme for television and radio as of midday.

According to reports online, the broadcaster cut their schedule short to make way for a news special during Bargain Hunt. A BBC presenter said: “Welcome to viewers on BBC One. We have had news from Buckingham Palace that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.”

It is reported that a special update is to be made at 6 pm.

On Twitter, the response to this move by the broadcaster, BBC, due to today’s news from the Palace that doctors are “concerned” for Queen Elizabeth II’s health coupled with the presenter wearing a black suit and black tie, is mixed.

Some viewers think that the cancellation is not a good sign.

We don’t cancel the BBC for nothing y’know x (crying emoticon)

When the news correspondent is wearing a black suit and tie, and BBC cancel their ongoing schedule at the mo, you know it’s serious. God bless The Queen.

Meanwhile, others believe the move is too much at this time.

Is it really necessary at this stage to cancel all programming on BBC? I can understand when the Queen has actually passed away but they are having to do a load of filling and repeating of the few updates that have been released. They don’t really have much to go on right now.