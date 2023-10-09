Bayland shooters at large, no arrests made by police yet Loop Barbados

Two men, who reportedly opened fire upon a group of people in the area of Tonkie’s Sports Bar in St Paul’s Avenue, St Michael on October 7, fled the bloody scene.

Police are carrying out investigations into the shooting incident, which occurred about 9pm on Saturday and have left two nursing gunshot injuries.

Today, October 9, Police spokesperson Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media that on arrival to the area of Tonkie’s Sports Bar, St Paul’s Avenue, several persons from the area told the Police that two men had been shot and that they had ran from the area.

The Police learned that a motor car pulled up, and two men jumped out armed with firearms and started the shooting.

Whilst at the scene, one of the injured parties, a man in his early 50s from Bayland, St Michael, returned to the scene. He reported that he had received gunshot injuries to his back and groin. He was seated in a chair in the area opposite the Sports Bar when the shooting started.

He was transported by ambulance personnel for medical attention.

The second victim, a man in his early 20s also of Bayville, St Michael, received injuries to his right arm and his right knee. He was transported for medical care by private motorcar.

Police investigations are ongoing.