Bayland Masters repeat as champions in BIMFC Loop Barbados

So nice, the Bayland boys did it twice.

Last weekend, Winston Enterprises Bayland Masters retained the Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic (BIMFC) Over 40’s title.

Playing at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf, Bayland Masters defeated Canadian representatives Toronto Football Club of Friends (TFCOF) 1-0 in the feature final of the evening.

Related Article

The lone goal came in the 12th-minute, courtesy of a wonder strike from Cleve Boyce.

The Bayland midfielder chased the ball into the left corner and with the TFCOF goalkeeper in pursuit, the goal was open.

Boyce, just a couple yards away from the touchline, curled the ball into the far corner to provide the most important goal for Bayland in this year’s competition.

In the Over 50’s category, Pele Masters of the United States dethroned 2022 champions Paradise Masters 4-2 via a penalty shootout, after a goalless regulation period.

Williams Tools Deacons Masters FC created history when they won the inaugural Over 35’s category after a tough encounter against ATP Infra Rentals.

Over 35’s BIMFC champions, Williams Equipment Deacons FC

The lads from the Farm scored two second half goals to emerge 2-0 victors on the evening.

Former national midfielder Paul “Soup” Lovell headed Deacons into the lead in the 36th minute and substitute Damien Marshall bundled the ball over the line from close range in the 59th minute.

Deacons’ success completed the coveted BIMFC three-peat. They have added the International title to the domestic BIMFC League and Cup championships, which they won last month.

Over 50’s champions Pele Masters of the United States.

Trinidadian clubs Brooklyn Central FC and X-men won the 40’s and 50’s Plate trophy respectively.

Over 35’s:

Winners: Williams Equipment Deacons Masters

Runners-up: ATP Infra Rentals

Third Place: Paradise FC

MVP: Renaldo Gilkes (Deacons)

Over 35’s MVP Renaldo Gilkes (Deacons Masters)

Over 40’s

Winners: Winston Enterprise Bayland Masters

Runners-up: Toronto Football Club of Friends (Canada)

Third Place: Insight Optical Wildey Masters

Plate Champions: Brooklyn Central FC (Trinidad & Tobago)

MVP: Cleve Boyce (Bayland Masters)

Over 40’s MVP, Cleve Boyce (Bayland Masters)

Over 50’s

Winners: Pele Masters (USA)

Runners-up: Paradise Masters

Third Place: Wildey Royalty

MVP: Trevor Isaacs (Pele Masters)

Over 50’s MVP, Trevor Isaacs (Pele Masters)