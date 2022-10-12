Bayland Masters reclaim top spot in OBL-FIT Loop Barbados

The seesaw battle at the top of the standings of the Old Boys League Football Invitational Tournament (OBL-FIT) continued last weekend at the Empire Sports Club.

After two successive victories last week from Rx Pro Vintage Masters, sent them to the summit of the table, the Bayland Masters returned to take top spot for the second time of the season.

The Bayland legends were dominant in their 4-2 victory over Trents Masters.

Trents Masters got off to the ideal start, as Ricardo Edwards gave them the lead in the 9th minute, however that lead was short-lived as Sergio Clarke scored for the Bayland Masters three minutes later.

Bayland Masters quickly placed clear daylight between them and their opponents, courtesy of strikes by Robert Harewood in the 20th minute and Brian Dangler in the 24th minute.

Philip Headley scored for Trents Masters in the 40th minute, but Ricardo White put the game away as he scored Bayland Masters’ fourth and final goal of the evening.

Benfica Masters moved into third position when they blanked bottom of the table Black Rock Masters 3-0.

Mark Boyce scored the opening goal in the 11th minute, while second half strikes by Glenfield Lashley in the 38th minute and Pearson Cumberbatch in the 42nd minute secured the three points for the Ivy lads.

Paradise Masters rebounded from their last game’s defeat to the Bayland Masters with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Empire Masters.

Former national teammates Richard Wood and Gregory “Lalu” Goodridge did the job for the Dover men.

Wood secured a brace, with goals in the 11th and 25th minute, while former English Premier League player Goodridge netted in the 31st minute.

Unity FC claimed their first win of the season when they edged Exactly Unified Masters 1-0. The lone goal was scored by Abraham Hutson in the 27th minute.

There will no midweek action this week, however the next round of the competition will continue on Sunday evening at the Empire Sports Club, from 5:30 pm.

FIXTURES FOR SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2022

Round 6

Paradise Masters 50s Edition v Benfica Masters 5:30 pm.

Black Rock Masters v RxPro Vintage Masters 6:30 pm.

Exactly Unified Masters v Bayland Masters 7:30 pm.

Unity Masters v Empire Masters 8:30 pm.