Bawdens not the only bridge of concern to get a fix | Loop Barbados

St Andrew residents can breathe easier as the Road Works Ministry has not only delivered on its promise swiftly, in light of the Bawdens bridge collapse, but new promises, that attention will be paid to other bridges in the parish, have been made as well.

Just 48 hours after starting the job, the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources has completed a temporary road around the abandoned bridge at Bawdens, St Andrew.

Personnel from that ministry, assisted by operators and equipment from the Soil Conservation Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Security, installed drainage pipes and a temporary road surface over the riverbed, providing a new access to residents of surrounding districts.

The temporary crossing is designed to minimise the chances of the run-off from heavy rainfall damaging it or washing it away.

Member of Parliament for St. Andrew and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources, Romel (please note this is the correct spelling) Springer, explained today that once engineers in the ministry determined that it was no longer safe to allow traffic over the bridge, they moved with dispatch to find a temporary solution that would alleviate the considerable inconvenience the closure caused.

He stressed that the work at Bawdens was just part of a much larger multi-million-dollar programme that will address many of the road infrastructural problems, not just in St. Andrew, but across the Scotland District.

“In the coming weeks, residents across the Scotland District will witness a hive of activity that will not just see roads being fixed, but a number of the bridges that are now a cause for concern.

“This is activity that will take place over a span of about three years, and will revitalise the road infrastructure in these parishes.