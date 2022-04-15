Bawdens Bridge closed until further notice | Loop Barbados

Due to a recent investigation, the bridge at Bawdens, St, Andrew is now deemed unsafe for vehicular traffic and has been closed until further notice.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) is advising traffic coming from the St Andrew Church route heading to Turners Hall, may travel via Ronald Mapp Highway to St Silas to Plum Tree Road, St Thomas and on to Turners Hall.

Traffic coming from St Joseph and St John can divert through CoffeeGully to Blackmans, through to Chimborazo, to Cane Garden and to Hillaby or Turners Hall. Traffic from the City can go through Shop Hill to Porey Spring and to Hillaby or Turners Hall.

‘Local Access’ signage has been erected in the area approaching Bawdens Bridge.