Bashment soca is ‘just a beat’ says Bajan producers | Loop Barbados

Amid public critique about the introduction of the bashment soca genre into the Junior Monarch competition, several local producers have wholly thrown their support.

President of the Barbados Association of Creatives and Artistes, Sean ‘Apache’ Carter, told Loop News that it was an “excellent move” by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

Carter indicated that the immensely popular genre known for its catchy beats and explicit lyrics was now “part of Barbadian culture”. Arguably, the derogatory lyrics has sparked the ire of many, but he believed that the junior competitors will be able to rebrand it with their use of clean and creative lyrics.

“I am one of the people who don’t support the lyrical content of most of the bashment soca songs but I don’t see it as an issue with the juniors.

“I think it is an opportunity to take bashment and rebuild it and rebrand it in a positive light. Despite what some of the older artistes are doing and what bashment is known to be associated with I think when you get the youth involved you rebuild it from the ground up,” Carter asserted.

“The issue with bashment is that almost all of the songs have the same subject matter so I think with the introduction of bashment to the youth you could see a lot more creativity coming through and I think it orders well for the longevity of bashment,” he continued.

The noted songwriter and producer, also went on to suggest that the kids in the competition should have some say in the songwriting process.

“As it relates to the mentors, I think what would be good is to not write a song and give it a junior but to sit down with a junior and find out what they are passionate about and help them to express what they are passionate about in that song, whether it is bashment, soca or calypso,” he insisted.

Cheyne Jones of the Water Street Boyz

Cheyne Jones of Water Street Boyz, was another producer that voiced that bashment soca was just a beat. Jones took to his Facebook page to stress that the genre could not be defined by its lyrical content and themes.

“The discussion on Bashment Soca and Junior Monarch has highlighted general confusion about the (sub)genre. It is clear that there are several interpretations of what constitutes Bashment Soca, and that is the root of the issue.

“Many of the Bashment Soca songs over the past 5-7 years have been similarly risque-themed. Understandably, some people who are not fully informed will automatically think the themes and lyrical content are what define Bashment. So with them believing that to be true, one can understand the criticism. However, now is not the time to be shouting at each other, but a time for educating so that we are all on the same page. It is the beat, not the topic,” Jones stressed.

He added: “In 2012, James Leacock made the Soca Royale finals. Performing as Slim Jim, he sang, “Praise is what I do…..Jump and worship Yahweh” In that same Competition, RBP’s lyrics went “The lady calling, calling when she want fetting” Again, two entirely different messages, but the same genre.

We need to understand that Bashment Soca is creating waves, and it is ours. We must do everything possible to keep and grow this unique, relevant, and exportable Barbadian product.”

Shane Clarke of Shockwave Productions, also supported Jones’ sentiments. The producer who has worked with bashment soca artistes such as Mole, Walkes, and Swaggy, reiterated that “all bashment doesn’t have to be lewd”.

“Bashment is drum patterns, introducing elements from old dub- that’s what makes bashment as opposed to calypso and soca. You can sing some of anything and it is still bashment,” he told Loop News.