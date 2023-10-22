BARP supports changes for senior citizen drivers Loop Barbados

The Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) is supportive of Government’s recent amendment to the Road Traffic Act, which adjusts the requirement of an annual medical certificate for seniors citizens to renew their licence.

President Marilyn Rice-Bowen said she was pleased the legislation changed to every two years for seniors age 75 to 85, during BARP’s 28th anniversary church service held at Dunamis Outreach Ministries, Staple Grove, Christ Church.

Senior citizens, age 85 and older, will be required to provide medical certificates annually in order to retain their driver’s licence.

“That is BARP working for you. So, seniors, you can pick up your grandchildren, go and do your shopping, feel free to fulfil your medical appointments, drive to church,” remarked the President.

She asserted that BARP was committed to ensuring that its 23,000-strong membership were represented and heard.

“In June, you would remember we filed a six-page affidavit as we lent support to our intervenors on the Fair Trading Commission with reference to the [Barbados] Light and Power rate hearing. That is still a matter in progress, and we anxiously await what is going to happen. But when you get back home and you read today’s newspaper, you will realise that the light bills have gone up, so that’s a different story.”

“BARP is also in constant talks with the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs as they are drafting legislation to protect seniors from abuse,” said Rice-Bowen.

She added that BARP recently met with the Barbados Bankers Association (BBA) after claims that some members have been denied loans because of their age. BBA has denied the claims, but Rice-Bowen stated the matter will be further investigated.

“We have partnered with the Bar Association, Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners and the Bankers Association, and will very soon commence lobbying for the implementation of the durable power of attorney into the laws of Barbados, which lets seniors name someone as an agent to make decisions about their care if they are not able to do that themselves,” she continued.

Touching on the island’s aging population, Rice-Bowen maintained that measures must be put in place to ensure senior citizens are protected and able to age well.

“By the year 2050, half of our population will be over 65. Therefore, our planning must take into consideration this important shift in that demographic. We have to make sure that we have adequate senior homes, facilities for seniors…that there are provisions in place to help you age in peace,” she added.