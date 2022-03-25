BARP gives thumbs up to tax hike on sweet drinks | Loop Barbados

The government’s move to double the tax on sweetened beverages has gotten the seal of approval from the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP).

BARP President Marilyn Rice-Bowen gave the decision a thumbs up, recently during a press launch at the association’s Mervue House, Hastings, Christ Church headquarters.

“BARP places a high value on advocacy and as a member of the Childhood Obesity Coalition, we acknowledge with gratitude the recent 20 per cent tax imposed on sweetened beverages,” Rice-Bowen remarked.

She told members of the media, that this move would save current and future generations. “We must save our children now,” said the BARP president as she highlighted that one in every three children in Barbados were either overweight or obese.

Rice-Bowen stressed that “prevention is better than cure”. She emphasised that adults needed to take action to address the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases across the country.

“Our children are our future and we as the custodians of the future must view our role as critical to their wellbeing,” she noted.

Recently the Barbados National Registry reported cardiovascular diseases are the leading causes of death in Barbados, and their risk factors, diabetes and hypertension, are among the most common diseases diagnosed in primary care.

Expressing her concerns about the health and well-being of citizens, the BARP president pointed out that Barbados has one of the highest amputee rates in the world. According to studies from the George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre, 1 in 100 amputations are done annually in Barbados for persons living with diabetes.

Rice-Bowen reinforced her call for citizens to practise healthy lifestyles, saying: “If we are to witness a decrease in non-communicable disease in this country, we must deepen our footsteps and strengthen our resolve through education, awareness, and action.”