BARP condemns brutal attack of elderly woman

The Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) has strongly condemned the recent sexual assault of a 76-year-old woman in a rural district, describing it as a brutal attack not only on the individual but on the dignity and safety of all elderly persons in Barbados.

In a statement issued on Friday, BARP expressed deep concern over the incident – reportedly the third such attack on an elderly woman in as many weeks – and extended its support to the survivor, praising her courage in speaking out.

Below is the full statement:

The Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) is deeply disturbed by the horrific sexual assault perpetrated against a 76-year-old woman in a rural community. We extend our heartfelt support and solidarity to the survivor, whose courage in speaking out serves as both a warning and a call to action for all of us.

This brutal attack on a senior, the third in as many weeks represents not only a grievous crime against an individual, but an assault on the safety and dignity that every elderly person in Barbados deserves. The vulnerability of our senior citizens, whether walking the street, driving their own vehicle or at their place of residence particularly living at or managing properties, has been starkly highlighted by this incident.

BARP calls upon:

The Barbados Police Service: To prioritise this investigation and ensure swift justice for the survivor. We urge increased patrols in rural districts and step up response protocols for crimes against the elderly.

Government and Community Leaders: To address the broader issues of personal security for seniors, including improved lighting in isolated areas, community watch programs, and accessible emergency communication systems.

The Public: To heed the survivor’s warning and take appropriate safety precautions.

Healthcare and Social Services: To ensure trauma-informed support services are readily available for elderly victims of crime.

Immediately BARP will:

Continue our education campaigns extending them to include safety education materials specifically for seniors in both urban and rural areas.

In our Zoom sessions we will include more presentations on personal security and home safety.

Help members to create a buddy system with fellow seniors, family members and neighbours, pairing for mutual check-ins and accompaniment to isolated areas.

Continue vigorous lobbying to government for a definition of elder abuse, push for enhanced penalties for crimes against seniors.

Launch awareness campaigns about crimes targeting the elderly through our newsletter, the BARP 40 Plus Radio Show, and community meetings.

We encourage seniors to:

Avoid visiting isolated properties alone, especially during early morning or evening hours

Inform family or neighbors of their whereabouts when conducting business away from home

Consider traveling with companions when possible

Report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods immediately

No elderly person should live in fear of such or any violence. This cowardly attack on a vulnerable member of our society demands our collective response and renewed commitment to protecting our seniors.

We stand with the survivor and her grandson, and we wish them both strength and healing. (BARP)