BARP calls for more research on longevity economy Loop Barbados

A dearth of research on the elderly in Barbados across all spheres of living is lacking from local academia, and the largest NGO of seniors in the country is maintaining its efforts to fill the void.

The agency within the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) charged with helping members – the BARP Charitable Trust – is sustaining an annual scholarship in post graduate studies in Gerontology, this year with assistance from funds raised at last year’s Platinum Soca event, held at the Barbados Hilton.

Before accepting the cheque from Jamal Slocombe who represented organisers of the event, Teresa Marshall, the Deputy Chair of the Trust said there is not enough local and regional data on the developing phenomenon called the ‘longevity economy’ which experts have defined as all economic activities driven by people 50 years and over, a globally fast growing, but misunderstood market.

“If you look in the Caribbean and certainly Barbados, the research on aspects of dealing with ageing and the elderly is very scant,” Marshall said. “We’re not just talking about health and medicine and socially, we’re talking the entire range and there is not really a lot of study on the aspect of ageing throughout economic, social, psychological, whatever, and this is a growth area for any researcher,” she continued.

Since its launch in 2018 the Trust has facilitated a few scholarships and has been presented with data by each scholarship recipient on completion of their studies. “We know that demographically Barbados is becoming an ageing society, why are we not studying the consequences and preparing in advance for what is to come? This is one of the areas BARP can make a significant contribution,” Marshall added.

The scholarship is awarded through the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus and a date for the submission of applications will be advertised soon.

In the interim the Trust is looking to work more closely with the University to determine new areas of research and finalise a fund-raising campaign to meet the other needs of members, which include house repairs. medical expenses and lifelong learning.