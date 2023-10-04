BARP calling on seniors to show resilience – Do not fear technology Loop Barbados

The President of the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) wants the island’s senior citizens to not shy away from using technology, but to boldly step up to the plate and try to navigate this new computerised, digital world.

Our generation had no room for giving up or throwing in the towel, too many people depended on us

President Marilyn Rice-Bowen on the International Day of Older Persons, October 1, speaking on the theme ‘Resilience’ said that the older generation knows best how to be resilient.

“We are leaving in an era that offers us countless opportunities for us to age healthy and strong. What we need to do is draw on tenants of our character – resilience … Our generation had no room for giving up or throwing in the towel, too many people depended on us and failure was never an option.

“Resilience wasn’t explicitly taught to us, it was ingrained in our spirit and we endured.”

Let us not be ashamed if we must ask for assistance

She therefore, called on her peers and other seniors to adjust and seek help where necessary without fear or shame.

“We are living in modern times…where everything is at the touch of a button and at the speed of light. This can be disconcerting for some of us…who are now feeling left behind.

“[But] Endurance and adaptability go hand-in-hand, and I encourage you to tap into that pioneering spirit that defined our era, for though those times have passed, the wisdom we gained remains timeless.

“Therefore, let us not be dismayed by changes to how we do business, with most transactions being done online, instead, let us put those fears aside and learn to confidently operate self-checkout counters, now being introduced in local supermarkets, and automated border control systems at ports.

“Let us not be ashamed if we must ask for assistance where available.

With BARP having more than 20,000 registered clients, President Rice-Bowen reminded the country’s nation builders that now is not the time to play timid or to fight the changing tides and times.