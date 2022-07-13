BARP advocates for more adult day care centres | Loop Barbados

The head of the Barbados Association of Retired Persons is advocating for more adult day care facilities.

BARP president, Marilyn Rice-Bowen made the appeal during a panel discussion on elderly abandonment on Monday, July 11 via Zoom.

Rice-Bowen insisted that too often “persons tend to exclude the seniors”. She asserted that in recognition of Barbados’ ageing population, facilities must be established to provide recreational, learning and socialising opportunities for senior citizens.

“There is a need for senior day care centres on the island and we are not looking to Government to supply all of these centres but we need to be able to take our grannies and great-granny to centres. Sometimes to give you that little reprieve that you want, we want them to mix with their peers,” said the BARP president.

“Nobody thinks of peers for seniors and they want to be in company with their own so that they can learn some craft, sit down and relax or just get outside,” she continued.

She noted that senior day cares were the perfect solution for both seniors and their caregivers. The activities and time with friends will help elderly adults physically and mentally, while also reducing the psychological and physical toll of caregiving on family members.

“I am looking ahead so when my turn comes I want to be comfortable and take me somewhere I can learn to play dominoes…let me mix…. don’t feed me, water me and leave me until you come home from work in the evening,” Rice-Bowen remarked.

The BARP president also stressed that there needs to be more training in elder care.

“We think that we should offer training in elder care because it is easier said than done. It is not the same with a baby….You are dealing with a totally different situation and I think we have reached a point where we must offer training in elder care and that way we may find a way to reduce abuse and abandonment,” she stated.

While reiterating her call for more senior daycare facilities to be established islandwide, she also called on the private sector to assist in the endeavour.

“We need to see more senior day care facilities and this is where the private sector should come in as well and offer such facilities. We know that they can’t be free but we are prepared to pay for the service,” she said.

The panel discussion also featured Minister of Elder Affairs and People Empowerment, Kirk Humphrey, human rights activist Felicia Dujon and psychologist Jennifer Ford.