BARJAM announces new executive Loop Barbados

The Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) has elected a new executive.

Senior journalist and television anchor of the state-owned Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Ryan Broome has been named as the new president.

Broome was elected to the post during the Annual General Meeting of BARJAM held on Sunday, April 30 in the Annex of the Nation Publishing Company on Fontabelle, St Michael.

Emmanuel Jospeh, a veteran journalist at Barbados Today, was elected Vice President. Following the AGM, Michron Robinson of Capital Media HD was also named as the new General Secretary.

Others chosen to sit on the executive included Marlon Madden of Barbados Today, who was re-elected as Treasurer, and Public Relations Consultant Deanzer Roberts as Public Relations Officer.

Also re-elected as Floor Members were two veteran journalists – Maria Bradshaw of the Nation Publishing and Trevor Thorpe of the CBC.

The remaining two floor members elected for the first time to any executive position with BARJAM are both young media practitioners – photographer Kemar Holder (Barbados Today) and Vonardo Corbin, a reporter with Starcom Network Inc.