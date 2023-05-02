BARJAM announces new executive Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
BARJAM announces new executive Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

BARJAM announces new executive

30-year-old man fatally shot in Silver Sands

Barbadians display love for dancehall at 2023 Reggae Beach Party

Fashionably late Rihanna closes Met Gala in Valentino

BWU signs The Declaration of Missions Barbados

Spragga Benz will not bow from his principles

Chris Martin has more ‘intriguing’ stories to tell in new music

Government committed to improving working conditions

Baje To The World semi-finalists announced

Kimberly’s passions leads to creation of Stylea Virgin Hair

Tuesday May 02

26?C
Barbados News

Ryan Broome elected new president of BARJAM

Loop News

10 hrs ago

Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) announces new executive.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) has elected a new executive.

Senior journalist and television anchor of the state-owned Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Ryan Broome has been named as the new president.

Broome was elected to the post during the Annual General Meeting of BARJAM held on Sunday, April 30 in the Annex of the Nation Publishing Company on Fontabelle, St Michael.

Emmanuel Jospeh, a veteran journalist at Barbados Today, was elected Vice President. Following the AGM, Michron Robinson of Capital Media HD was also named as the new General Secretary.

Others chosen to sit on the executive included Marlon Madden of Barbados Today, who was re-elected as Treasurer, and Public Relations Consultant Deanzer Roberts as Public Relations Officer.

Also re-elected as Floor Members were two veteran journalists – Maria Bradshaw of the Nation Publishing and Trevor Thorpe of the CBC.

The remaining two floor members elected for the first time to any executive position with BARJAM are both young media practitioners – photographer Kemar Holder (Barbados Today) and Vonardo Corbin, a reporter with Starcom Network Inc.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Travel

Pendry Barbados and Pendry Residences Barbados to open in 2026

Lifestyle

Met Gala: Cat costumes, pearls and flowers dominate Lagerfield tribute

World News

Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace with suspected weapon

More From

Entertainment

Fashionably late Rihanna closes Met Gala in Valentino

RiRi turns heads with dramatic bridal gown

Entertainment

See also

Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at Met Gala

Move over Instagram (or Snapchat) — the Met Gala was the place to announce pregnancies Monday night, at least if you’re Serena Williams or Karlie Kloss.
The tennis legend and supermodel each reveal

Festivals

Spragga Benz will not bow from his principles

The veteran is open to working with unknowns or well-knowns once the song is “good”

Sport

Baltimore Ravens signs St Kitts & Nevis’ Kaieem Caesar

St Kitts and Nevis’ Kaieem Caesar will have the opportunity to fulfil his dreams of playing in the NFL as he has signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
Caesar, a former Ohio University defens

Travel

Pendry Barbados and Pendry Residences Barbados to open in 2026

“The setting for Pendry Barbados is magical”

Entertainment

Janelle Mon?e credits Jamaican food for toned physique

American singer, actress puts on a show at 2023 Met Gala