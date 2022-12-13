Barber allegedly kills girlfriend, turns gun on self

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dead barber, Peter Charles

A young barber allegedly took his own life moments after reportedly shooting his girlfriend to death on Tuesday at Belle West Canal No. 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara.

The dead barber has been identified as 23-year-old Peter Charles. The dead woman has been identified as Sasha Ramzan who was attached to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Dead, Sasha Ramzan

Inews understand that their bodies were found in their motor vehicle some time after 7:00h.

When contacted, Regional Commander Mahendra Siwnarine related that crime scene detectives were at the scene, and he could not provide additional information at this time.

