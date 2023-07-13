Barbados’s leaders bid Sir Lloyd farewell Loop Barbados

The Right Honourable Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford’s body was viewed at the Parliament Buildings today, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

To view the body lying in state in The Lower House were Barbados’s President Dame Sandra Mason, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw, the Attorney General Dale Marshall and all members of Parliament.

Some members of the Upper House, the Senate, attended the viewing as well.

The viewings commenced after a brief thanksgiving tribute ceremony in the courtyard of the Parliament Buildings, this morning.

Condolences were given to the family of the late Sir Lloyd, who was Barbados’s fourth Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Mottley paid tribute and gave her final personal send-off to the giant of a man and politician alone, ahead of the rest of the parliamentarians.

Sir Lloyd will be buried in a state funeral on Friday, July 14, 2023.