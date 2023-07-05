Barbados Women’s Hockey team snatch Bronze from DR at CAC Games Loop Barbados

Third place in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games was won and lost in a matter of seconds just before the final whistle of the game.

Barbados was down 1-0 for the first 47 minutes of the 60 minutes match. Then it went to 2-0 in the 48th minute.

But it was in the fourth and final quarter that the Bajan beauties did what they went to El Salvador to do.

The final quarter was a nail-biter and a thriller, which had Bajan fans on the edges of their seats. Many thought that the national women’s hockey team was going to lose to the Dominican Republic and barely miss out on medalling, but no!

In the mere final seconds of the match, Barbados won a penalty corner and D’jamila Edwards scored. Then in split seconds, Barbados won back the ball and Ayanna Wilson slotted a second goal home in the back of the net to seal the draw and third-place spot for her home country.

Barbados’ two goals came in such quick succession and so late in the game, that in the final stats, both goals are time stamped as 60′ and the final whistle as well. It really was down to the wire, but Head Coach Peter Chase’s team is bringing home the bronze.