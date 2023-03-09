Barbados women embrace equity for IWD2023 Loop Barbados

Today, Wednesday, March 8, we join with women across the globe in celebrating International Women’s Day.

With the theme for 2023 being “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, women remain resolute in pursuing gender equality in all areas. The resilience and strength of women is indisputable and remain unrelenting.

On this day, Loop News pays special homage to the societal, economic, cultural and political contributions made by women and so it is only fitting to share this montage where a selection of local women express the significance of the day and what being a woman means to them in their specific fields.

Happy International Women’s Day from Loop News! #EmbraceEquity