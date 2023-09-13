Barbados wins inaugural Bermuda Premier League T20 Loop Barbados

Barbados has won another T20 title.

This time the men have taken the title of first-ever Bermuda Premier League (BPL) Champions at the inaugural tournament played in Bermuda between the National Sports Centre (North Field) and White Hill Field (Somerset Bridge Recreation Club).

The win came on September 10, 2023, the same day that the Barbados Royals Women took home the trophy in the second edition of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) held in Trinidad on September 10. The women had an 8-run victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women.

The Bermuda Premier League (BPL) was held from September 6 to September 10.

The hard fought win came after the Barbados National Team had to chase the score of 124 for 7 posted by the home side – Bermuda.

Despite playing Bermuda in Bermuda, Barbados went on to reach 126 for three with more than five overs left to play. The man of the match was wicketkeeper Leniko Boucher, who made 40 runs as well. The top-scorer for Barbados was Shaquelle Parris, who was not out on 50 at the end of play.