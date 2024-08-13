Barbados wins big: Crowned under-19 boys CAZOVA volleyball champions!

The Barbados under-19 boys have emerged champions of the recently concluded 2024 Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) under-19 volleyball championships held in Jamaica last week.

In an exciting final match at the G. C. Foster College in Spanish Town against Trinidad and Tobago, the Bajan boys demonstrated remarkable resilience by coming from two sets down to defeat Trinidad and Tobago 20-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22, and 15-12.

Barbados earned their place in the final by overcoming hosts Jamaica, in straight sets 25-20, 25-21, 25-13 in the semi-finals of the competition.

When it came to individual awards, captain Kaden Hoyte was selected as the “Best Outside Hitter”, while rookie teammate lsaiah Francis was awarded the “Most Valuable Player”.

Nicholas Russell-Griffith was also voted “Best Blocker” while Dominic Durant was awarded the “Best Digger”.

(Barbados Children Directory- FB)