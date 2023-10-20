Barbados wins Best Culinary Festival in Caribbean Loop Barbados

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival has been internationally recognised as the Best Culinary Festival in the Caribbean of 2023.

Barbados received this prestigious accolade at the World Culinary Awards on Monday, October 16, during an awards ceremony held in Dubai. The World Culinary Awards is the sister event of the World Travel Awards, which honours and celebrates the excellence within travel and culinary industries across the globe.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill was singing praises Wednesday night at the media launch of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival held at Villa Zazen, Bathsheba, St Joseph.

“Now, when we say we are the culinary capital of the Caribbean, we can add – with the BEST culinary festival in the Caribbean!” the Tourism Minister asserted.

“This accolade is a testament to the dedication, passion and hard work that has gone into this festival’s success story,” he continued.

Minister Gooding-Edghill lauded the commitment and the skills of the culinary team for showcasing the diverse culinary scene in Barbados and the staff of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) for bringing a foodie’s dream weekend to fruition.

“A huge part of that success lies in the hands of our talents chefs and mixologists. . . . Thank you for continuously creating the most delectable cuisines and crafting the finest cocktails. You have helped to make this festival a world-class experience and I am happy you have yet another award to showcase to the world,” he remarked.

He shared that BTMI has travelled to South Carolina, Panama, the Cayman Islands and Trinidad, and the United Kingdom at the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival to market and give others a taste of the festival.

“We intend to celebrate 12 more years of this festival and that’s only achievable by continuously keeping the brand alive. The Barbados Food and Rum Festival is becoming an event that destination Barbados is known for and one that will set this island apart,” added the Minister of Tourism and International Transport.