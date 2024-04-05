Barbados wins against Grenada in St Lucia Loop Barbados

Barbados is off to a winning start in St Lucia, beating Grenada in their first match-up in the Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament.

The games are being held at the Beausejour Indoor Facility.

Barbados extended their lead to 10 but when the final whistle was blown the score was 33 to 24. On the scorecard the last shot by Grenada was not reflected.

The game was hard fought between the two teams. When Barbados was on 16 and Grenada on 15 it was a ding dong battle between the girls as it was interception after interception and penalty and free throw awarded one after the other as the girls sought possession and worked to convert each attempt to a goal.

The Barbados U-16 team is the defending Champ in this tournament. Barbados Goal Attack Tyra Griffith scored the 33rd goal and for Grenada the final play was converted to a goal by the Goal Shoot. Grenada placed second in the Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament in 2023.