Barbados welcomes new restaurant and pub Loop Barbados

There is a new eatery in town, boasting not only an inviting ambiance but also an extensive menu of Barbadian and Caribbean cuisine.

The recently opened The Grill and The Pub at the Estates in Boarded Hall affords patrons a panoramic view of the St George valley. Its central location is home to the open-plan restaurant which offers a full service that includes breakfast, lunch and dinner in a cool, breezy environment.

With the combined expertise of Managing Director Charles Edwards and Culinary Director Michael Hinds, who have worked together over the past eight years, those who patronise The Grill and The Pub are guaranteed a quality dining experience.

“What we are looking at doing is seeking the best experience for our guests. Michael has years of experience and I have been in it a little while and what we are doing is combining our experiences and trying to provide our guests with the best possible service and experience,” he told Loop News.

When guests choose the island’s latest dining location, they can expect to be wowed by more than just its culinary offerings.

“There are a multitude of experiences you are going to have – the d?cor; the design of the actual Grill and Pub; our food…; the service of our staff;…and the location where we are at, you’re getting away from the west coast and the south coast traffic so we boast that we are close to everybody,” Edwards assured.

Managing Director Charles Edwards

Having officially opened on May 10, the restaurant and bar set up intend to offer more than just great cuisine and creative liqueurs. With the “some of the liveliest staff on the island” and having received some raved reviews about the restaurant’s food and flavour, Edwards shared plans for the location to offer a mixed pot of options in the future.

“We are looking to do some exciting things in entertainment. We are looking to offer the location as an option for people doing business meetings during the day. We want to make everybody comfortable,” Edwards shared.

He promises that there will be an incorporation of different entertainment and business packages in addition to the locale’s great service, great food and beautiful location.

The Grill opens daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7:30 am, with the last order taken at 9 pm while The Pub opens from 3 pm Wednesday through Sunday.