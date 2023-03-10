Barbados welcomes first fully digital bank – Sagicor Bank Loop Barbados

Barbados is charting new paths in the financial industry with the opening of the English-Caribbean’s first fully digital bank.

Sagicor Bank (Barbados) Limited announced the official launch of its banking services and operations in the island on Thursday.

Sagicor Bank (Barbados) is designed to return control of the banking relationship to the customer. The banking experience has been reimagined from the customer’s perspective, with a full suite of personal and business banking products that are easy to get, simple to use, safe, secure, and rewarding. Unmatched customer experience, affordable products and services, and the highest levels of convenience can be accessed through our mobile banking app on your smartphone.

George Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Bank (Barbados) stated, “We have been working tirelessly to build an innovative market-leading solution that meets the needs repeatedly articulated by consumers in our market. Sagicor Bank (Barbados) makes banking quick and easy, whether it’s opening a bank account, transferring funds locally or internationally, scheduling and paying bills, opening fixed deposit accounts, or applying for a mortgage, auto loan, or credit card.

Customers can visit the app store related to their phone’s operating system and download the app to sign up for an account in the convenience of their homes, offices or anywhere of their choice.

A cardless transaction being conducted at a Sagicor Bank (Barbados) ABM

Sagicor Bank (Barbados) has delivered a major fintech innovation by being the first bank in Barbados to offer virtual debit cards and cardless transactions at its ABMs. Within the mobile banking app, there is an embedded debit card icon that allows clients to conduct transactions at the ABMs.

The bank’s ABMs are conveniently located at Worthing Corporate Centre, Sagicor’s Financial Centres at Wildey and Collymore Rock, The Estates at St George, Massy Sunset Crest, Massy Warrens, Trident House, and Emerald City Supermarket.

“Our launch is a signal of progress for the banking sector in Barbados. We are coming to market with proven, cutting-edge products and services that streamline and simplify everyday banking and deliver superior customer value. We are excited to launch our bank, and will continue to relentlessly innovate so that our customers are able to bank the way they want in a cost effective manner”, Thomas asserted.

Sagicor Bank (Barbados) looks forward to providing a rewarding banking experience to its customers in Barbados while building on the strong franchise and track record of innovation of its parent, Sagicor Financial Company, which has operated successfully in the Caribbean for over 180 years.