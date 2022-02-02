Barbados’ Welcome Stamp programme is Top 3 in Caribbean | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ Welcome Stamp programme comes third behind Dominica and Curacao in the Caribbean, according to Kayak.com Remote Work Rankings.

On the worldwide scale when 111 countries were compared, Barbados’ remote work initiative ranks 51st, while in the South American and Caribbean region specifically, Barbados sits at number 7, with its score of 55 out of 100.

The Best Countries to Work From list was made using 22 different factors. Kayak compared the countries according to their remote working conditions and opportunities to really explore outside of the usual 9 – 5 routine. Kayak then ranked these destinations based on six categories, such as how lively the social scene is or local costs of living.

Each category was out of 100. For travel Barbados received 55, local prices 55, health and safety 40, remote work 66, social life 2, and weather 67.

None of the Caribbean islands on the list received more than 3 out of 100 for social life. In terms of rating culture, Kayak rated this based on the number of theatres, galleries and museums per 100,000 inhabitants.

At USD $7.42 per gallon for fuel, Barbados had the most expensive fuel cost of the 18 South American and Caribbean countries that made the list.

With a local food budget per month of USD $440, Barbados was the fourth most expensive destination in the region, while for a three-course mid-range dining experience for two, again Barbados was fourth most expensive, this time tying with Antigua and Barbuda at USD $90.

For political stability and absence of violence, Barbados ranked high with a score of 91.04, but for LGBT equality and legal rights, with 1 being worst and 100 being best, Barbados scored 34.

Under remote work, Barbados has a remote work visa and Barbados had the best internet speeds for downloads and for uploads in the entire South American and Caribbean region.

In this South American and Caribbean region, Brazil ranked #1 with a score of 71 and on the worldwide list of all 111 countries, Portugal ranked #1 with a score of 100.