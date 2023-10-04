Barbados Weather: Tropical wave approaching Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for Barbados for today, Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Tropical wave (location as of 2am)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 52/53W south of 13N moving W at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was introduced along 28/29W south of 20N moving W at 10 to 15 knots.

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Outlook

The feeder band of Tropical Storm Philippe will maintain unsettled conditions across the Leeward islands.

Across Barbados and the Windwards, occasionally cloudy skies and scattered light showers are expected during the day.

However, as nightfall approaches, conditions will deteriorate as the tropical wave analyzed along 52/53W at 2am, will begin to affect the Barbados and the island chain.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with light scattered showers at first, becoming mostly cloudy with intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures

Max Temps: 32 degrees Celsius

Min Temps: 24 degrees Celsius