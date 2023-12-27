Barbados Weather Report – Shear line affecting the island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, December 28.

A shear line is affecting Barbados.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with scattered moderate to heavy showers.

Tonight from 6 pm

A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across the island.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.

Wind

Light northerly to northeasterly breeze from 10 to 20 km/h (6 to 12 mph).

Marine

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

Today: A shear line along with light winds will generate cloudy skies and showers across Barbados and the southern Windwards, mainly during the afternoon. The shear line will weaken in the wind field. However, by nightfall conditions will improve.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/22.