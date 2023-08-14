Barbados Weather Report: Saharan dust layer, High of 33 Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Tropical waves (locations as of 2am)A tropical wave was introduced near 29W south of 17N moving westward around 10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed near 47W south of 20N moving westward around 15 knots.

Recap

Overnight, a surface to mid-level ridge pattern was the dominant feature across Barbados and the island chain.

As a result, primarily partly-cloudy skies and isolated light showers were reported, however, due to a supportive upper-level environment, isolated instances of deep convection, moderate showers and thunderstorms were reported. At the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) headquarters in Charnocks, Christ Church, conditions were mostly fair and 0.1 mm of rainfall was recorded overnight, while across the island, a maximum accumulation of 1.2mm was reported near Dash Valley, St George.

Further south, conditions across Trinidad and Tobago, skies were similarly fair but scattered showers were reported, as well as isolated thunderstorm activity. Across the Guianas, the weather conditions overnight were generally partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Winds across the region were gentle to strong, peaking at 21 knots in St Lucia, with a sustained gust of 27 knots reported in St Martin. A peak of 19 knots was reached here in Barbados, with a sustained gust of 25 knots being recorded earlier in the night.

Seas remained smooth to moderate in open water peaking near 2.0m.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook

A surface to mid-level ridge pattern will continue to be the dominant feature across the Eastern Caribbean. However, perturbations within the flow of the ridge pattern in combination with the presence of a supportive upper-level enviroment mean that a few isolated instances of deep convection, moderate showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers

Night

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers.

Temperatures

Max/Min Temps: 33/27

Haze

Dust-Haze Forecast Across Barbados: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and the island.

Forecast Confidence: 80%