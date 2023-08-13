Barbados Weather Report: Mix of sunshine, light showers Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather forecast for today, Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Tropical waves (locations as of 2am)

A tropical wave was repositioned near 27W south of 20N moving west at 5 to 10 knots

Recap

As the trough system continued westward out of the Eastern Caribbean, convergence trailing the feature initially brought a line of light to moderate showers across the island chain. By late evening, an area convergence supported by an isolated pocket of deep-layered instability maintained cloudy skies, rain, showers and thunderstorms to the south of Barbados and across the central Windwards. Fair to partly cloudy skies with scattered light showers were otherwise observed across the region.

Here in Barbados, rainfall accumulations ranging between 0.2 mm and 10.2 mm were recorded across the island from 6 pm to 6 am; 0.2 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Met Office in Charnocks during the same time period.

Farther south, after the afternoon coastal thunderstorms dissipated, a relatively stable environment maintained fair skies across the Guianas.

Winds across the region were light to moderate, peaking at 19 knots here in Barbados, with gusts of 25 knots and 29 knots were recorded during passing showers. Seas remained smooth to moderate in open water peaking near 2.0m.

Barbados Meteorological Services Eastern Caribbean Outlook

A ridge pattern will be dominant across Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Mostly fair and stable weather is expected across the northern Windward and Leeward Islands.

To the south, convergence along the southwestern periphery of the ridge is likely to maintain partly cloudy skies with scattered light showers.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: The surface to mid- level ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: The surface to mid-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Marine

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Temperature

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 33/27