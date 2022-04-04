Barbados weather report: Highs of 31 this week | Loop Barbados

Here is the weather outlook for Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, 2022, from the Barbados Meteorological Service.

Today: A surface to low-level ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature across Barbados and the island chain. Any shower activity is likely to be brief and light as a dry airmass and suppressive mid to upper-level will be over the area.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/22

Tuesday: Current guidance suggests that a weak surface to low-level shear line will begin to affect the Leewards and northern Windwards by evening, generating occasionally cloudy skies along with brief scattered showers. Elsewhere, a surface to low-level ridge pattern will remain dominant and no significant change in forecast conditions is forecast.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/22

Wednesday: As the aforementioned shear line moves southwestwards, conditions across the Leewards will slowly improve during the early part of the day. Meanwhile, occasional cloudiness and scattered showers will spread to Barbados and the remainder of the Windwards. An improvement in weather conditions is likely by nighttime.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22

Thursday: A surface to low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across the region. However, a few low-level perturbations could generate a few low-level cloud patches and brief scattered light showers, mainly across the northern portion of the region.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/22