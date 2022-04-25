Barbados weather: Overcast skies predicted till midweek | Loop Barbados

Overcast skies over Barbados predicted for the first half of this week.

By midweek, conditions should improve according to the Eastern Caribbean outlook forecast from the Barbados Meteorological Service.

Today, Monday, April 25, unstable conditions are affecting the island.

Morning General Forecast:

Overcast with the intermittent scattered light to heavy showers, periods of rain and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight General Forecast:

Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook – Monday, April 25 to Wednesday, April 27:

Today: The surface to low-level trough will gradually lose its signature as the day progresses. Surface to low-level moisture and instability on the southwestern periphery of a ridge pattern will be aided by increasingly unstable and supportive upper-levels and across Barbados and the Windwards, conditions will be cloudy to overcast with scattered light to moderate showers and periods of light to moderate rain. Meanwhile, across the Leewards, a surface to low-level ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature and conditions will be mostly unchanged.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 28/23

Tuesday: Current guidance suggests that the combination of a broad trough in the low-levels, surface to low-level confluence, copious amounts of moisture throughout the atmosphere and a favourable upper-level pattern will sustain, cloudy to overcast skies, moderate to heavy showers, periods of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across Barbados and the Windwards. As for the Leewards, a weak, southward moving, shear line will generate some occasional cloudiness with no significant shower activity.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22

Wednesday: Unsettled conditions will persist across Barbados and the Windwards. Conditions will improve across the Leewards as the shear lines continue to move southwards.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22