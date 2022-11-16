Barbados wants to make helpful cancer meds, female reproductive drugs Loop Barbados

Barbados is looking to help in the cancer fight and help women with reproductive challenges when its steps into the pharmaceutical industry.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is proud to share that it is not simply a move for economic growth and greater financial security for the country, but the areas being eyed and earmarked have been chosen with precision and care because they are very important to the livelihoods of many.

“There is also a very unique opportunity and that’s why we are rushing so hard…

“The pharmaceuticals that we are looking at is using the mRNA technology, which is primarily going to be used for cancer treatment, oncology treatment, but will have the capacity also to create and make vaccines as we just saw with COVID because of the manner in which that technology operates.”

She said that because of the technology, the mRNA vaccines were made faster “relatively speaking”. Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA COVID vaccines.

Additionally, she disclosed, “There is a huge opportunity with women’s reproductive healthcare, particularly with what is happening in the United States of America, and we would be foolish not to see that as part and parcel of our mandate, in terms of getting the pharmaceutical industry off the ground.”

Barbados also is the of the newly-opened BioConnect Medical Centre, which is the only clinic in the Caribbean explicitly devoted to women transitioning through the stages of menopause. Barbados is also home to one of the best fertility clinics in the world – the Barbados Fertility Clinic, giving many women and couples first, second and third chances to start or expand their families.