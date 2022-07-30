Barbados upgraded to Tier 2 in US 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report Loop Barbados

Attorney General Dale Marshall says, “The Government of Barbados is heartened to learn that Barbados has been upgraded to Tier 2 in the US Department of State 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report.”

In a statement, he said that this upgrade represents significant work on the part of the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons.

Congratulating the team for their perseverance and commitment to the task at hand, he urged, “We are determined to prevent the heinous crime of Trafficking in Persons getting a solid foothold in Barbados. I also wish to thank all those who have partnered with us, particularly on our public education and sensitisation programme.”

And he asserted that this is not the time for the country to relax either.

“This upgrade cannot be taken for granted and the Task Force and Government will not rest on our laurels. There is still a great deal of work to be done to ensure that Barbados is able to identify and appropriately support vulnerable persons and victims, as well as ensure that perpetrators feel the full force of the law. These are not tasks that can be accomplished overnight, but with the help of the Barbadian public we will succeed. Again, I urge Barbadians, if you see something, say something. Trafficking in Persons is a vicious crime, an attack on a person’s human rights that must not be allowed to flourish in this country.

In 2021, Barbados was placed on the Tier 2 Watch List.