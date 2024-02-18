Barbados Union of Teachers Founder, Retired headteacher has died Loop Barbados

Carl Winston Springer has passed.

The educator and trade unionist has left a lasting legacy in the form of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT).

One of the founding members of the Teachers’ Union, Springer not only was an example for other teachers to follow in the classroom but outside of the classroom as he made a way for educators to fight for their rights as a collective. Today, the BUT serves as a tool to ensure that teachers are not unfairly treated and that their demands are heard if not always met in the way they desired. The BUT has given teachers the support necessary to attain adequate pay for their study, work and hours of service.

Springer climbed the ranks to become a Principal or a Headteacher as he was called back in his day.

The educational stalwart died at the age of 94 years old on February 1, 2024.

The son of St Andrew soil, who moved to St Philip, was a Past President, Past Director and long-serving member of the Lions Club of Barbados East. He is also a Melvin Jones Fellowship awardee for his contributions of over $1,000 to the Lions Foundation.

Springer will be laid to rest on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 10am at the St Philip Parish Church.