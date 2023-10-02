Barbados under Severe Thunderstorm Warning Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, upgrading the earlier Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

This alert message is valid from 12 noon, Monday, October 2, 2023, and will be terminated at 6pm Monday, October 2, 2023, or sooner if conditions warrant.

A severe-thunderstorm warning is issued when significant lightning activity is expected in a short period of time (generally less than six hours) or is already occurring within the warning area.

Severe lightning activity is expected to persist throughout the afternoon.

Warnings:

Imminent or already occurring lightning activity at or near your location

Increase likelihood of power outages if lightning strikes power utility infrastructure

Danger to life due to significant lightning activity.