Barbados under Flood and Severe Thunderstorm Watch Loop Barbados

A flood and severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Barbados.

The alert message was posted by the Barbados Meteorological Services and is valid from 11:45 am, Monday, May 22, 2023, and will be updated at 6pm, Monday, May 22, 2023, or sooner if conditions warrant.

A Flood Watch is issued when the conditions are favourable for flooding within the next 48 hours. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

A Thunderstorm Watch is issued when there are spatial distributions of thunderstorms between 25 and 50 per cent affecting or forecast to affect the land area within 48 hours.

A mid to upper-level trough is currently affecting the island and rainfall accumulations of up to 50mm have been recorded across the parish of St Peter. Furthermore, scattered thunderstorm activity has been recorded across the island.

These unstable conditions will continue to affect the island into tonight, generating pockets of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms across Barbados. Additional rainfall accumulations of 25mm to 50 mm are possible and therefore a Flood and Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect.

Residents and visitors should note that the following impacts are possible during this forecast period:

Some soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfacesWater settlements on roads and fieldsIncreases water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.)Some delays on traffic routes in the area