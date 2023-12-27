Barbados under flash flood watch Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Barbados under flash flood watch Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Barbados under flash flood watch

11 Passengers injured on flight from Barbados to Manchester

Barbados Weather Report – Shear line affecting the island

Newest Master of the High Court sworn in

Prime Minister Mottley: Barbados mourns death cultural icon

Crop Over Festival loses masquerade icon – Gwyneth Squires

Mark Williams passes away

Flash flood watch for north and central districts

Guardsman Barbados honours employees for longstanding service

BMS issues flash flood watch for western districts of Barbados

Thursday Dec 28

26°C
Barbados News

Moderate to heavy showers forecast

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood watch for Barbados.

A combination of light wind speeds and adequate daytime heating has generated some moderate to heavy showers across some central districts. These showers are forecast to spread across the island during the afternoon, and rainfall accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm in moderate to heavy showers are likely. 

Key Message:

﻿Runoff from higher elevations.﻿Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.﻿Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.﻿Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).﻿Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows.﻿Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable in and out of minor towns.﻿Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Barbados under flash flood watch

Barbados News

11 Passengers injured on flight from Barbados to Manchester

World News

Deadly argument over Christmas gifts as teen kills older sister in US

More From

Barbados News

Crop Over Festival loses masquerade icon – Gwyneth Squires

Veteran bandleader passes away

Barbados News

See also

Flash flood watch for north and central districts

A flash flood watch is in effect for the central and northern districts of Barbados.
The Barbados Meteorological Services reports that light wind speeds and adquate daytime heating has led to local

Barbados News

Newest Master of the High Court sworn in

Attorney-at-law Roger Barker is the new Master of the High Court

Barbados News

Prime Minister Mottley: Barbados mourns death cultural icon

‘The death of Gwyneth is a real blow’

World News

6-yr-old boy visiting grandma for Christmas put on wrong Spirit flight

A 6-year-old boy who left on a flight for the Christmas holiday to visit his grandmother in southwest Florida instead was put on the wrong plane and ended up 160 miles away in Orlando, Florida. 

Barbados News

BMS issues flash flood watch for western districts of Barbados

Light to heavy showers forecast