Barbados under flash flood watch Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood watch for Barbados.

A combination of light wind speeds and adequate daytime heating has generated some moderate to heavy showers across some central districts. These showers are forecast to spread across the island during the afternoon, and rainfall accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm in moderate to heavy showers are likely.

Key Message:

﻿Runoff from higher elevations.﻿Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.﻿Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.﻿Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).﻿Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows.﻿Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable in and out of minor towns.﻿Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.