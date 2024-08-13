Barbados under-19 girls win bronze at CAZOVA championships

The Barbados girls’ under-19 volleyball team has won bronze at the recently concluded 2024 Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) under-19 volleyball championships.

The tournament ran from Friday, July 26, 2024 to Sunday, August 4, at the G. C. Foster College in Spanish Town, Jamaica.

The Bajan squad took bronze after a good start; which saw them unbeaten going into the semi-final leg. However, the team lost to Trinidad and Tobago in the semi-finals.

In the play off for third place, the under-19 girls defeated the US Virgin Islands: 25-1 8, 25-22, 25-23, to claim the bronze medal.

The team also brought home two individual awards. Destiny Layne was voted the “Best Opposite player” while Janica Grant took the award for the “Best Outside”.

(Barbados Children Directory).