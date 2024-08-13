Barbados under-19 girls win bronze at CAZOVA championships

Barbados under-19 girls win bronze at CAZOVA championships
Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

The Barbados under-19 girls team at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA). (Photo: Barbados Volleyball).

The Barbados girls’ under-19 volleyball team has won bronze at the recently concluded 2024 Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) under-19 volleyball championships.

The tournament ran from Friday, July 26, 2024 to Sunday, August 4, at the G. C. Foster College in Spanish Town, Jamaica.

The Bajan squad took bronze after a good start; which saw them unbeaten going into the semi-final leg. However, the team lost to Trinidad and Tobago in the semi-finals.

In the play off for third place, the under-19 girls defeated the US Virgin Islands: 25-1 8, 25-22, 25-23, to claim the bronze medal.

The team also brought home two individual awards. Destiny Layne was voted the “Best Opposite player” while Janica Grant took the award for the “Best Outside”.

