Barbados U20 women take silver, Jamaica shatters 4×100 record | Loop Barbados

Barbados U20 4×100 women’s team has added silver to Barbados’ CARIFTA 49 medal haul after day two in Kingston.

Posting a time of 45.36s, the ladies were less than one second off of breaking the national record of 44.79.

The relay was won by Jamaica and the women in green and yellow not only took the gold but did so in a world record time. Jamaica put on a powerhouse performance to win the Girls’ U-20 4x100m relay in a new World U-20 record of 42.58s, shattering the 42.94s set at the World U-20 Champs in Nairobi.

Trinidad and Tobago finished third in 46.12s.