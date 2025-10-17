Barbados turns to tech to boost food

Barbados is stepping up its use of cutting-edge agricultural technology in a bid to strengthen the island’s food and nutritional security.

Director of the Centre for Agricultural Research and Innovation (CAGRI), Michele Singh, said the University of the West Indies (UWI) initiative was demonstrating how science and innovation could be transformed into practical, incomegenerating solutions for farmers and households, reducing reliance on imported food and improving national resilience.

Speaking at the launch of CAGRI’s Dual Technology Drive for Food Security at the Owen Arthur CARICOM Research Complex, UWI Cave Hill Campus yesterday, Singh explained that the centre’s mission was not limited to research projects, but focused on helping farmers and households adopt innovative systems that made agriculture more productive and financially viable. The event formed part of global activities to mark World Food Day.

“The Centre for Agricultural Research and Innovation is what we like to call a knowledge translation centre. It is not so much about projects, but about taking the science of agriculture and translating it into bankable businesses. We work directly with the beneficiaries – the farmers – to help them adopt technology that will make them more profitable,” the CAGRI director said.

Among the technologies showcased at the launch were hydroponic systems designed for small-scale adoption and a black soldier fly protein project, both of which, Singh said, could transform how Barbadians grow crops and feed livestock.

She explained that the hydroponic system was a landless, soilless and water-efficient method of cultivation, which could be easily installed in backyards or small spaces.

The nutrient film technique system allows households to grow crops such as lettuce, herbs and leafy vegetables and can reduce grocery bills by up to 30 per cent.

“This is an investment in safe, nutritious food. It’s also about helping households and farmers to grow more for themselves,” Singh explained.

“If we make agriculture profitable, we make it attractive. That’s how we ‘sexify’ agriculture.”

The system currently costs between $1 500 and $2 000, including installation and the provision of water-soluble fertilisers and seedlings, though CAGRI is working with suppliers to make the technology more affordable and widely available.

Singh also highlighted the FAOsupported black soldier fly protein project, describing it as a “powerhouse” innovation capable of drastically reducing animal feed costs. The larvae of the black soldier fly – a species native to Barbados – contains 40 to 60 per cent crude protein, making it a sustainable, natural source of nutrition for poultry and livestock.

“Those little larvae are one of the highest sources of protein. The technology is about using nature-based solutions to solve real-life problems like the high cost of feed that drives up the price of chicken and eggs.”

Singh emphasised that the black soldier fly posed no health risk, as it does not transmit diseases like the common housefly, and could help reduce the island’s dependence on costly imported feed.

Turning to the regional context, Singh said the university’s efforts align with the CARICOM 25 by 2030 Initiative, which aims to reduce food imports across the region by 25 per cent within the next five years. (CLM)