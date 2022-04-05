Barbados Tridents drawn in Group A of Concacaf Nations League | Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s football team will commence their Concacaf Nation’s League campaign in June during the FIFA Match Windows.

Yesterday during a live broadcasted presentation from Miami, Florida, the countries in the Concacaf confederation were arranged in their respective divisions and groups.

Barbados will be competing in League B for the first time, after earning promotion courtesy of their League C triumph in the inaugural competition two years ago.

The Tridents have been drawn in Group A with Cuba, Guadeloupe and Antigua & Barbuda, where the top team will be promoted into League A and earn a place in the 17th edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup, scheduled for summer 2023.

It should be an interesting test for the Tridents, considering that they have not played any of their pending opponents in recent times, particularly during Coach Russell Latapy’s tenure.

As a matter of fact, the most recent tie would have been versus Cuba in 2018 at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf in a two-game international friendly series, which finished 0-0 in the first game and 2-0 to the visitors in the second encounter.

The Tridents would have last faced Antigua & Barbuda in 2008, and emerged 3-2 victors courtesy of goals from Norman Forde, Jonathan Straker and Dwayne Lynch. While our previous encounter against Guadeloupe was 20 years ago in a Caribbean Cup encounter in St Georges, Grenada where we were edged 1-0 by the French representatives.

Barbados and Antigua have not yet qualified for the Concacaf Gold Cup, while Cuba has made 11 appearances and Guadeloupe making three consecutive trips in 2007, 2009 and 2011.

Antigua is the top ranked team in the group at 127th in the world, while Barbados is second at 163rd, Cuba 177th and Guadeloupe unranked.

The format for the tournament remains as previously done, where each team plays a home and away fixture against each opponent.