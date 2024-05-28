Barbados triathlete Matthew Wright qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 Loop Barbados

Matthew Wright will take on the triathlon event at the Paris Olympics and represent Barbados in nine weeks.

After two years of sweat, tears and moments of joy, the Bajan triathlete can say it was worth it all.

Thanks to everyone who has played a part in this journey

On May 25th, he competed in the maximum world circuit, the World Triathlon Championship Series, in Cagliari, Italy, and placed 41st overall. But that was enough for him to qualify officially for his dream – the Paris Olympics.

On his Instagram, Wright wrote:

“2 hard years of qualification, but a whole lot longer of work, dreaming, mistakes, learnings, injuries, deflation, elation and everything in between. Can’t even put into words.

“Finished up 41st yesterday at Cagliari WTCS, the final race of the qualification period, and stamped my Olympic ticket.”

Then he walked his 2.4K followers through his final event that stamped his qualification ticket to Paris. He shared:

“Had a decent swim in my dream swim conditions of a choppy wavey sea swim. But the storm that brought us those sea conditions, also brought us soaking wet roads, which is my worst nightmare. After a big accident on the bike a few weeks ago in training, I’ve been really hesitant and struggling with my confidence on my technical riding, and the wet roads/white paint on the corners had my pants fully down yesterday. All I was thinking was don’t crash and take yourself out the Olympics!

“At the highest level, you can’t afford to be anything but at your highest level.

“No excuses, far from my finest hour on 2 wheels. After getting dropped from the front and chase packs in the technical sections, I settled into the 3rd pack on the bike, and had a half decent run (~32mins 10k) to finish up 41st.”

But he said that the Elite Men’s raise served its purpose. “This race was all about experiencing the intensity of the racing at the top, and I got to experience that first hand. I know I’m not a million miles away, which is very positive.”

Carrying the blue, yellow and black flag and the hopes and dreams of 280,000 on his bicycle too, he said a big “Thanks to everyone who has played a part in this journey, big or small. Just wow!”

Up next, Paris Olympics!