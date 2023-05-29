Barbados to the North of nearest tropical wave, two more on their way Loop Barbados

A few tropical waves have been analyzed in the Atlantic and some are being monitored as they move westward towards the island chain.

As of 2pm, Sunday, May 29, five tropical waves were being monitored.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 70W, south of 13N moving west at 5 to 10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 59W, south of 10N moving west at 10 knots

A tropical wave was analyzed along 49W, south of 10N moving west at 10 knots.

A tropical wave was repositioned along 39W, south of 10N moving west at 10 knots.

A tropical wave was introduced along 18W, south of 10N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

Barbados coordinates – 13.1939? N, 59.5432? W

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, the tropical wave currently at 49W will be approaching the region on Tuesday. Then by Thursday, the tropical wave will continue to generate cloudy skies and scattered light to moderate showers across Barbados and the southern Windwards. Meanwhile, the tropical wave currently around 39W will be approaching the region.

The Saint Lucia Met Office reported patches of low level clouds moving along a moderate easterly wind flow will produce some scattered showers over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

An approaching weak tropical wave, will cause some unsettled weather mainly over the extreme southern portion of our region, during the next few days.

Two other tropical waves located over the central and eastern Tropical Atlantic, are moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.